Last year, beloved Australian feminist indie rock crew Camp Cope broke up after the release of their third album Running With The Hurricane. Today, the band’s former singer and guitarist Georgia Maq is back with the song “tropical lush ice,” her first new solo material since the controversial 2021 tune “Joe Rogan.”

“I love vaping and being a stupid girl, and this song to me really encapsulates how I was feeling when I moved to Los Angeles from Melbourne after Camp Cope ended,” Maq explains. “I want you to get in your car and drive somewhere with the windows down while listening.”

“tropical lush ice” was written with Daniel Fox and mixed by the Yeah Yeah Yeah’s Nick Zinner. On the track, Maq swaps out her usual poppy synths for acoustic guitar with violin by PJ Cartwright as she waxes poetic about vaping: “If I’m gonna die/ I’m gonna do it in style.” Watch the music video directed by Seannie Bryan below.