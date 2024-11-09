Earlier this year, Fort Romeau unveiled the album Romantic Gestures Vol. 1. Now, the Berlin-based DJ is back with two new songs with English producer and songwriter Gold Panda.

“Stay Here” and “Writer” are jittery, meditative flourishes of electronic music. On Instagram, Romeau wrote about the collaboration: “We’ve been jamming now and then over the years and happy to share the first fruits of our labour!” Hear the tunes below.

<a href="https://studiobarnhus.bandcamp.com/album/stay-here">Stay Here by Fort Romeau & Gold Panda</a>