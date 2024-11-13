Anklebiter Break Up

Anklebiter shall bite no more ankles forever. The Massachusetts straight edge hardcore band lasted for a brief instant and never got around to releasing an album, but all the music that they made kicks ass. Nothing lasts forever, and it’s tradition for young hardcore bands to call it a day when it seems like they’re just getting going. It might not be what you want, but it’s the way that things are supposed to be.

Anklebiter got together in 2022, and they released a pretty-great demo of fast, catchy, incandescently pissed-off old school hardcore. From there, they released the excellent 2023 EP To Live And Withstand. Earlier this year, they got together with the likeminded Springfield, Illinois band Prevention for a really good split. And now that’s it! Anklebiter released a grand total of 13 songs across three records, and all of them rip. That’s a fine legacy.

Apparently, Anklebiter will play a final show this weekend, though I can’t tell where. Then, the band’s members will move onto other things. Here’s their breakup announcement: