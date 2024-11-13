Anklebiter Break Up
Anklebiter shall bite no more ankles forever. The Massachusetts straight edge hardcore band lasted for a brief instant and never got around to releasing an album, but all the music that they made kicks ass. Nothing lasts forever, and it’s tradition for young hardcore bands to call it a day when it seems like they’re just getting going. It might not be what you want, but it’s the way that things are supposed to be.
Anklebiter got together in 2022, and they released a pretty-great demo of fast, catchy, incandescently pissed-off old school hardcore. From there, they released the excellent 2023 EP To Live And Withstand. Earlier this year, they got together with the likeminded Springfield, Illinois band Prevention for a really good split. And now that’s it! Anklebiter released a grand total of 13 songs across three records, and all of them rip. That’s a fine legacy.
Apparently, Anklebiter will play a final show this weekend, though I can’t tell where. Then, the band’s members will move onto other things. Here’s their breakup announcement:
Ankelbiter, Northeast Straight Edge
2022-2024
After sending it off one last time this weekend, we’ll be disbanding to focus on other projects and life across the Northeast. Thank you to everyone who’s ever moshed and shown love, all the straight edge kids, and anyone who’s supported this band over the past couple years. Shout out to Sunday Drive Records, Scowl, Restraining Order, Jivebomb, Prevention, Xcelerate, The Gulch Brigade, Aaron, Sarah, Grady, and too many other people to name. Anklebiter is and will always be a straight edge band. You should start one too.
XXX.
— Anklebiter (@anklebiterxxx) November 13, 2024