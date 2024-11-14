Back in September, the nonprofit Red Hot announced TRAИƧA, a 46-track compilation featuring Sade, Grouper, André 3000, Adrianne Lenker, and many more. We’ve heard quite a few tracks already from the project, and today offers two more. First off, Julien Baker and producer Calvin Lauber have teamed up for a cover of Belle And Sebastian’s iconic “Get Me Away From Here, I’m Dying,” with help from SOAK and Quinn Christopherson. Also, Yaeji and Teddy Geiger have a new, original song called “Pink Ponies,” and

Previously released TRAИƧA tracks include: Lauren Auder + Wendy & Lisa of the Revolution covering Prince’s “I Would Die 4 U,” Sam Smith reimagining “Ever New” with its original writer, Beverly Glenn-Copeland, Sade Adu’s first new song in six years, “Young Lion,” L’Rain and the NYC Trans Oral History Project covering Anohni’s “People Are Small / Rapture,” and André 3000’s 26-minute original titled “Something Is Happening And I May Not Fully Understand But I’m Happy To Stand For The Understanding.”

Listen to both new entries below:

The full TRAИƧA compilation is out 11/22 via Red Hot.