We’ve been hearing about FKA twigs’ new techno-inspired album for a very long time, and its release now looms imminent. The album is called EUSEXUA, and twigs recorded it with avant-dance producer Koreless. After sharing the title track and “Perfect Stranger,” twigs has now broken us off with another new track, “Drums Of Death.” I am delighted to report that the song lives up to the title.

“Drums Of Death” honestly feels more like a Koreless track than a twigs one. It’s dominated by the glitched-out, ever-changing beat. Koreless put together the instrumental while flying to Berlin to play Berghain, and he mixed it on the club’s system while he was soundchecking. For the lyrics, twigs brought in trans poet Tintin as a co-writer. Her vocals dart elusively through the track, mostly staying out of the way of that instrumental. Below, check out the very cool dance video that twigs shot on the office set from her “EUSEXUA” clip.

EUSEXUA is out 1/17 on Young.