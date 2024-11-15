Addison Rae Has Successfully Manifested An Arca Remix

Congratulations to one of the Best New Artists of the year, Addison Rae — the “Diet Pepsi” singer has successfully manifested an Arca remix after repeatedly expressing interest in collaborating with the producer. “Arcamarine,” the new version of Rae’s latest single “Aquamarine,” is out now.

When Rae was asked last year if there were any artists that people would be surprised that she listened to, Rae’s first answer was Arca. Also last year, she told Vogue, “I would love to work with Arca, obviously!” “Arcamarine” was first previewed live last month by Arca. Hear the song below.