With each new release, onetime TikToker Addison Rae gets this much closer to household name pop star status. (Jumping on bestie Charli XCX’s Brat remix album — and the Sweat tour — doesn’t hurt either.) As for individual tracks, Rae’s last one was “Diet Pepsi,” which came out in August. Then there was 2023’s AR EP, which I highly recommend playing on repeat, particularly “2 die 4” with — you guessed it — Charli XCX. Tonight, we get a brand-new Addison Rae single — it’s a slick and spacey banger titled “Aquamarine.”

“Aquamarine” is accompanied by a video directed by Sean Price Williams. In an Instagram post, Rae writes: “Aquamarine is officially out everywhere!!!!! I wrote this song earlier in the year with my beautiful friends, Luka & Elvira, not long after writing Diet Pepsi! Oh and we shot the music video in PARIS!!! Ahhhhhh!! I hope when you listen you can lose yourself and feel freeeeeeeeeee. Second times the charm!”

Listen and watch below.