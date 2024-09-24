Watch Charli XCX Bring Out Lorde And Addison Rae At MSG

Brat summer might be over, but Charli XCX is still dominating music this autumn. The pop star releases the remix album soon, and she’s currently on her massive Sweat tour with Troye Sivan. Tonight the pair played Madison Square Garden and were joined by special guests Lorde and Addison Rae.

Lorde joined Charli for the iconic “Girl, so confusing” remix for the first time. Before Lorde, Rae went onstage to give a live debut to her recent song “Diet Pepsi,” which is now a Hot 100 hit. It charted #86 last week and will likely be higher this week, especially with the cosign from Aubrey Plaza and Maisy Stella. In the past Rae joined Charli for a live performance of the “Von dutch” remix; earlier this week, she told Vogue about their friendship. Billboard also recently reported that Charli made nearly $10 million from Brat summer. She meant it when she sang “I get money, you get mad because the bank shut.” Watch footage from MSG below.