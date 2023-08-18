Earlier this week, TikTok star-turned-pop star Addison Rae announced plans to release new music for the first time in more than two years. On August 14, Rae tweeted album art of herself blowing bubble gum with the caption “dug up a few of the leaks from the lost album AR 8.18.” Following the 2021 release of Rae’s debut single “Obsessed,” her unreleased recordings, mostly in the form of demos, started making their way across the internet. That was last August. Now, any stray unofficial YouTube links have been deleted, however, in preparation for the “lost album”‘s release.

The “lost album” is an EP called AR, and it features a collab with Charli XCX (who just released a video for her Barbie track “Speed Drive”) called “2 die 4.” Other tracks include the Lady Gaga-penned “Nothing On (But The Radio),” “Obsessed,” “It Could’ve Been U,” and “I Got It Bad.”

Listen to “2 die 4” and the whole EP below.