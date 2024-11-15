Lil Nas X Shares “Light Again!” Co-Produced By Daft Punk’s Thomas Bangalter

Earlier this year, Lil Nas X leaked “Light Again!” on his Soundcloud with an apology to his label. A couple of days ago he announced that the track is getting an official release, and caused some drama along the way by ripping off artwork from Sega Bodega. “Light Again!” is out now, and it’s co-produced by Daft Punk’s Thomas Bangalter.

“Light Again!” is accompanied by a nostalgic music video directed by Andrew Donoho and full of flip phones, parties, and dancing. The hedonistic tune comes from his forthcoming project Dreamboy. Along with Bangalter, it was made with Take A Daytrip, Omer Fedi, and Jasper Harris. Watch the music video below.