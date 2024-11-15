Jack White – “You Got Me Searching”

Jack White – “You Got Me Searching”

New Music November 15, 2024 11:03 AM By Chris DeVille

Over the summer, Third Man Records employees began sneaking a whole new Jack White album into customers’ bags, a collection of raw, ripping garage rock songs that found the former White Stripe revitalized and back on his bullshit. Eventually, that album got a proper release with the title No Name. I quite liked it.

To promote No Name on the road, White took a similar approach. All year he’s been playing smaller venues, announcing the gigs only a few days in advance. Just as the stealth album release was followed by something more conventional, yesterday White followed all those short-notice gigs with a normal tour announcement.

Now he’s got another song for us. White’s new track “You Got Me Searching” is billed as a No Name B-side. Its title and its groove have me thinking about Jimi Hendrix’s “You Got Me Floatin’,” but it’s not exactly on the same wavelength. This is more ripshit Stripes-esque rock ‘n’ roll, and you can hear it below.

