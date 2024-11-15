Jack White Announces 2025 North American Shows With Plenty Of Heads Up This Time
This year, Jack White has been frustrating many concertgoers by announcing shows only days in advance, even though the White Stripes frontman referred to them as tour dates. Lucky for fans, he’s back today with an official announcement of tour dates for next year, so now there are no excuses.
The No Name Tour will run through May 2025 to celebrate his new album of the same name, which just received a Grammy nomination for Best Rock Album. He’ll also be releasing the new B-side “You Got Me Searching” tomorrow. Earlier this week, the White Stripes dropped their lawsuit against Donald Trump for using “Seven Nation Army” in a campaign video. See all the dates for the No Name Tour below and find ticket information here.
TOUR DATES:
11/14 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk
11/15 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger
11/17 – Mexico City, MX @ Corona Capital
12/01 – Hong Kong – Clockenflap Music & Arts Festival
12/02 – Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam @ Capital Theatre
12/05 – Brisbane, Australia @ Fortitude Music Hall
12/06 – Ballarat, Australia @ Civic Hall
12/07 – Melbourne, Australia @ Corner Hotel
12/09 – Melbourne, Australia @ Forum Melbourne
12/11 – Hobart, Australia @ Odeon Theatre
12/13 – Sydney, Australia @ Enmore Theatre
12/17 – Auckland, New Zealand @ Auckland Town Hall
02/06 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY
02/07 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
02/08 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
02/11 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
02/12 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount
02/17 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
02/18 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
03/10 – Hiroshima, Japan @ Blue Live Hiroshima
03/12 – Osaka, Japan @ Gorilla Hall
03/13 – Nagoya, Japan @ Diamond Hall
03/15 – Tokyo, Japan @ Toyosu PIT
03/17 – Tokyo, Japan @ Toyosu PIT
04/03 – St. Louis, MO @ The Factory
04/04 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater
04/05 – Omaha, NE @ Steelhouse Omaha
04/07 – Saint Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
04/08 – Saint Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
04/10 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed (Indoors)
04/11 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed (Indoors)
04/12 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre
04/13 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre
04/15 – Grand Rapids, MI @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe
04/16 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre
04/18 – Nashville, TN @ The Pinnacle
04/19 – Nashville, TN @ The Pinnacle
05/04 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater
05/05 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater
05/06 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom
05/08 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
05/09 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
05/10 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Union Event Center
05/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
05/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
05/15 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl
05/16 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
05/17 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
05/19 – Seattle, WA@– Paramount Theatre
05/20 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
05/22 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
05/23 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
05/24 – Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield Concerts on the Lawn
