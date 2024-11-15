Jack White Announces 2025 North American Shows With Plenty Of Heads Up This Time

This year, Jack White has been frustrating many concertgoers by announcing shows only days in advance, even though the White Stripes frontman referred to them as tour dates. Lucky for fans, he’s back today with an official announcement of tour dates for next year, so now there are no excuses.

The No Name Tour will run through May 2025 to celebrate his new album of the same name, which just received a Grammy nomination for Best Rock Album. He’ll also be releasing the new B-side “You Got Me Searching” tomorrow. Earlier this week, the White Stripes dropped their lawsuit against Donald Trump for using “Seven Nation Army” in a campaign video. See all the dates for the No Name Tour below and find ticket information here.

TOUR DATES:

11/14 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk

11/15 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

11/17 – Mexico City, MX @ Corona Capital

12/01 – Hong Kong – Clockenflap Music & Arts Festival

12/02 – Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam @ Capital Theatre

12/05 – Brisbane, Australia @ Fortitude Music Hall

12/06 – Ballarat, Australia @ Civic Hall

12/07 – Melbourne, Australia @ Corner Hotel

12/09 – Melbourne, Australia @ Forum Melbourne

12/11 – Hobart, Australia @ Odeon Theatre

12/13 – Sydney, Australia @ Enmore Theatre

12/17 – Auckland, New Zealand @ Auckland Town Hall

02/06 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY

02/07 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

02/08 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

02/11 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

02/12 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount

02/17 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

02/18 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

03/10 – Hiroshima, Japan @ Blue Live Hiroshima

03/12 – Osaka, Japan @ Gorilla Hall

03/13 – Nagoya, Japan @ Diamond Hall

03/15 – Tokyo, Japan @ Toyosu PIT

03/17 – Tokyo, Japan @ Toyosu PIT

04/03 – St. Louis, MO @ The Factory

04/04 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater

04/05 – Omaha, NE @ Steelhouse Omaha

04/07 – Saint Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

04/08 – Saint Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

04/10 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed (Indoors)

04/11 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed (Indoors)

04/12 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre

04/13 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre

04/15 – Grand Rapids, MI @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe

04/16 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre

04/18 – Nashville, TN @ The Pinnacle

04/19 – Nashville, TN @ The Pinnacle

05/04 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater

05/05 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater

05/06 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom

05/08 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

05/09 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

05/10 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Union Event Center

05/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

05/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

05/15 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl

05/16 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

05/17 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

05/19 – Seattle, WA@– Paramount Theatre

05/20 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

05/22 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

05/23 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

05/24 – Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield Concerts on the Lawn