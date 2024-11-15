Hotline TNT’s latest album Cartwheel achieved #8 on our list of the Best Albums Of 2023, and it still sounds fresh as ever. Earlier this year, the Brooklyn band returned with a remix collection called Somersault, and now they’re back again with a remastered and expanded edition of their 2019 compilation Trilogy.

Trilogy features two new tracks titled “4 Shadow” and “L”; both tunes are evocative and fuzzed into oblivion. I also just noticed their Bandcamp bio describes themselves as “music to listen to after redownloading hinge,” which explains Will Anderson’s defeated drawl. It’s rough out here. Stream Trilogy below.



