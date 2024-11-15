In the two years since Knifeplay released their spectacular sophomore album Animal Drowning, the dreamy and grandiose Philly indie band has not released a whole lot of new music, but they’ve made it count. Each winter, Knifeplay have expanded their low-key awesome holiday EP, which only appears around Christmastime then disappears annually in January, including a cover of Counting Crows’ “A Long December.” Today, they’ve finally given us some non-seasonal music, and it once again rules.

In a message to their Bandcamp followers, Knifeplay sent out a fresh YouTube link today. “Hey, ya’ll,” the group’s TJ Strohmer writes. “Here is a link to our new EP so you can listen early. Feel free to share it with whoever you think would like it. I appreciate every one of you with all of my heart.”

As someone who received that message, I am happy to pass along two new Knifeplay songs to you. The “Spirit Echo,” the headliner of the pair, is nearly 10 minutes long, and it earns every second of that sprawl. It’s like a version of Beck’s “The Golden Age” that rises through several levels of heaven and blasts off on an airborne adventure. “Cry Babies,” a cover of an Elvis Depressedly song, is shorter and softer, and it makes for a lovely comedown. Hear both songs below.

No idea when this might be getting an official release.