Scarlet House – “Let Go”
Scarlet House has been unveiling great grungy songs for the past few years, but on Friday (Nov. 15) he finally announced his first mixtape, Homecoming. Along with the news, he shared the invigorating new single “Let Go.”
Homecoming features previously released tunes “Far,” “Run,” “Slowing Down,” “Over,” “Lost,” and more. “Let Go” is another blast of immersive, crashing alt-rock with heavy guitars and poignant lyrics. Listen below.
TRACKLIST:
01 “Far”
02 “Ghosts”
03 “Wanted”
04 “Slowing Down”
05 “Blind”
06 “Alive”
07 “Search”
08 “Over”
09 “Alone”
10 “Run”
11 “Set Me Free”
12 “Lost”
13 “Let Go”
TOUR DATES:
11/29 – Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre
12/06 – Chicago, IL @ Cobra Lounge
12/10 – New York, NY @ Mercury Lounge
12/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Roxy
Homecoming is out 11/22.