Watch Doechii Bring Out SZA And Join Tyler, The Creator At Camp Flog Gnaw

News November 17, 2024 12:57 PM By Abby Jones

Watch Doechii Bring Out SZA And Join Tyler, The Creator At Camp Flog Gnaw

News November 17, 2024 12:57 PM By Abby Jones

Tyler, The Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw 2024 is currently under way at Dodger Stadium. And while it’s Tyler’s festival, Doechii — fresh off her first Grammy nomination — was one of Saturday’s real stars. She brought out SZA do their collab “Persuasive,” and later on in the night, Tyler welcomed Doechii back onstage to do her verse on “Balloon.”

Tyler’s set also featured an appearance from Sexyy Red for “Sticky,” ScHoolboy Q for “Thought I Was Dead,” and Daniel Caesar for “Balloon.” See some fan-captured clips below.

@withoutwarningnewyork Crazy cosign #doechii #sza #campfloggnaw #campfloggnaw2024 ♬ original sound – Without Warning

@notgolfwang85 Repost cus they removed the sound #tylerthecreator #doechii #balloon #chromakopia #campfloggnaw #cfg2024 #concert #cfg #tyler #ttc #rap #music #fyp #fypシ ♬ original sound – Annabelle

Abby Jones Editor

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Yes Sued Over Second Single From Recent Album After Acknowledging Infringement With First Single

3 days ago 0

The 40 Best New Artists Of 2024

4 days ago 0

Jack White Announces 2025 North American Shows With Plenty Of Heads Up This Time

3 days ago 0

more from News

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest