Tyler, The Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw 2024 is currently under way at Dodger Stadium. And while it’s Tyler’s festival, Doechii — fresh off her first Grammy nomination — was one of Saturday’s real stars. She brought out SZA do their collab “Persuasive,” and later on in the night, Tyler welcomed Doechii back onstage to do her verse on “Balloon.”

Tyler’s set also featured an appearance from Sexyy Red for “Sticky,” ScHoolboy Q for “Thought I Was Dead,” and Daniel Caesar for “Balloon.” See some fan-captured clips below.