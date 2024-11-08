First-Time Grammy Nominees Include Chappell Roan, Waxahatchee, Knocked Loose, & More

The nominations for the 2025 Grammys have been announced. While Beyoncé became the most-nominated artist in the history of the award show, some musicians are getting their first nods this year, such as Chappell Roan, Waxahatchee, and Knocked Loose.

Chappell Roan is nominated for Best New Artist; Record Of The Year, Best Pop Solo Performance, and Song Of The Year for “Good Luck, Babe!“; and Best Pop Vocal Album and Album Of The Year for her 2023 debut The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess. Meanwhile, Waxahatchee’s Tigers Blood is nominated for Best Americana Album. On the other hand, the longtime heavy crew Knocked Loose were nominated for Best Metal Performance for their Poppy collab “Suffocate.”

Sabrina Carpenter also got her first nods. The pop star is nominated for Best New Artist; Record Of The Year and Best Pop Solo Performance for “Espresso“; Album Of The Year and Best Pop Vocal Album for Short n’ Sweet; and Song Of The Year for “Please Please Please.”

Charli XCX’s “Von dutch” remix is nominated for Best Remixed Recording; A. G. Cook earned a nomination for it, but sadly featured artist Addison Rae does not get her first. Also deep in the list you’ll see 90 Day Men’s We Blame Chicago nominated for Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package, however that one goes to the art directors.

Here a list of some notable first-time nominees:

• Aaron Lazar

• Antonio Vergara

• Benson Boone

• Carlos Niño

• Chappell Roan

• Charley Crockett

• Charlotte Day Wilson

• Clairo

• Doechii

• Feid

• Khruangbin

• Kim Gordon

• Knocked Loose

• Lake Street Dive

• Madi Diaz

• Maggie Rose

• Morgan Wallen

• Nikki Glaser

• NxWorries

• RAYE

• Rema

• Sabrina Carpenter

• Sean Ono Lennon

• Shaboozey

• Sierra Ferrell

• Teddy Swims

• Vybz Kartel

• Waxahatchee

• Willow