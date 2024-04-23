Knocked Loose – “Suffocate” (Feat. Poppy)

New Music April 23, 2024 12:34 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Next month, Knocked Loose will release their new album You Won’t Go Before You’re Supposed To. So far, we’ve heard the singles “Blinding Faith” and “Don’t Reach For Me,” and today they’re unleashing “Suffocate,” their collaboration with pop-metal monster Poppy.

The song is about “someone stabbing you in the back,” as per Knocked Loose bandleader Bryan Garris. Guitarist Isaac Hale added about working with Poppy, “It was so fun because her voice allowed us to expand our palette and do some weird, off-the-wall things that we maybe wouldn’t do in another song. We felt that because we had Poppy’s voice involved, it allowed us to kind of push the boundaries of what we thought was feasible.”

Poppy said, “I am a huge fan of Knocked Loose and honored to be on this one.”

Watch the video for “Suffocate” below.

You Won’t Go Before You’re Supposed To is out 5/10 on Pure Noise.

Danielle Chelosky Editor

