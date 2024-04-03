Knocked Loose – “Don’t Reach For Me”

New Music April 3, 2024 12:17 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Knocked Loose – “Don’t Reach For Me”

New Music April 3, 2024 12:17 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Earlier this year, Knocked Loose announced their new album You Won’t Go Before You’re Supposed To, the follow-up to 2019’s A Different Shade Of Blue. The Louisville metal band shared the lead single “Blinding Faith,” and now they’re releasing “Don’t Reach For Me” with a music video directed and produced by Max Moore.

Frontman Bryan Garris explained the track “may be the meanest song I’ve ever written.” He added that it’s a takedown of “someone who tried their hardest to come into my life and mess with two out of the three closest people I have.”

Watch the “Don’t Reach For Me” video below.

You Won’t Go Before You’re Supposed To is out 5/10 on Pure Noise.

Danielle Chelosky Editor

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Drake Shoots Giant Travis Scott Head During “Meltdown” Performance

2 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Katy Perry’s “Roar”

3 days ago 0

Shakira On Barbie: “My Sons Absolutely Hated It. They Felt That It Was Emasculating”

3 days ago 0

more from New Music

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest