Earlier this year, Knocked Loose announced their new album You Won’t Go Before You’re Supposed To, the follow-up to 2019’s A Different Shade Of Blue. The Louisville metal band shared the lead single “Blinding Faith,” and now they’re releasing “Don’t Reach For Me” with a music video directed and produced by Max Moore.

Frontman Bryan Garris explained the track “may be the meanest song I’ve ever written.” He added that it’s a takedown of “someone who tried their hardest to come into my life and mess with two out of the three closest people I have.”

Watch the “Don’t Reach For Me” video below.

You Won’t Go Before You’re Supposed To is out 5/10 on Pure Noise.