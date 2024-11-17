As I Lay Dying Singer, Whose Bandmates All Quit Last Month, Has Now Lost The Drummer From His Schwarzenegger-Themed Thrash Side Project

The fall of the As I Lay Dying empire continues. Last month, three members of the band announced that they were quitting, citing differences in “personal morals.” A few days later, longtime guitarist Phil Sgrosso also quit, citing “concerning patterns of behavior.” That left only frontman Tim Lambesis — who was arrested in 2013 for attempting to hire a hitman to murder his estranged wife — as the sole member.

Lambesis also fronts Austrian Death Machine, a thrash metal band that parodies/honors the filmography of Arnold Schwarzenegger. But that band’s lineup, too, is now dwindling: Drummer Brandon Short announced his departure over the weekend “in light of the recent developments surrounding the As I Lay Dying camp and Tim.” His statement reads in full:

It is with a heavy heart that I announce my decision to step away from Austrian Death Machine. For the sake of my mental well-being and personal beliefs, and in light of the recent developments surrounding the As I Lay Dying camp and Tim, this has become an inevitable step for me. Although it feels necessary, it’s one I made after deep reflection as these events began to unravel. To walk away from something I cherished so deeply, that once felt like a fulfilled dream, is incredibly painful. I grew up listening to As I Lay Dying and Austrian Death Machine, never imagining that one day I’d be part of this world that meant so much to my younger self. But dreams can come at an unexpected cost, and that cost has proven to be too great. My integrity and character have been called into question in a way I can no longer accept, especially with what has come to light and being in utter disbelief. The repeated promises, the endless cycle of “I’ll do better”—words that once gave me hope—have turned into a broken record that has brought no real change. Instead, I found myself trapped in a pattern that eroded my trust and my well-being. This cycle has reached into my personal life, affecting my mental health in ways I can no longer ignore. I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to everyone who enjoyed my drumming on Austrian Death Machine’s latest album—it was a project I poured so much effort and pride into. To all who supported me and came out to the shows in Europe, thank you for being part of that incredible experience. Here’s to embracing new adventures and creating even more music that resonates. The best is yet to come!

In short: He will not be back. See the announcement below.