Madonna Poses Question About Her Long-Delayed Biopic

It’s been almost two years since the Madonna biopic was scrapped after a highly competitive casting process that landed on Julia Garner in the starring role. But Madge hasn’t given up on taking her story to the screen.

In a new Instagram post, Madonna says she’s spent the past few days taking meetings in Hollywood, hearing lots of reasons why she can’t go through with the movie. Now she’s wondering if the project should continue as a feature film or pivot to a TV series. Here’s her message:

After struggling for days in LA , listening to producers and agents Tell me why I couldn’t make

my film —I(been working on it for 4 years!!!)

downsize-down scale -think smaller-they say—I realized that everything in my life is going to be challenged.

No easy rides for me. I guess I should be grateful.. It forces me to think outside the box. I did not have a normal life.

I cannot make this in the normal way.

Spending time with my creative friends was just the fuel I needed to keep going!

We all agreed that we need to be even more fearless!!! Art =Survival

We cannot shrink and make ourselves smaller.

If you want something badly enough in life— the whole universe will conspire to hel you get it.

Should I make the story of my life into a series or a feature Film. 🤷🏼‍♀️

Think before you answer !!

Madonna’s career is so long, with so many eras and points of intersection with other big pop culture moments, that I selfishly hope her life becomes a TV show rather than a movie. There are so many interesting figures who could pop up if they have more than a couple hours to work with. Plus, between Ozark and The Americans, we already know how great Garner can be on TV.