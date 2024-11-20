The Weather Station kicked off October with the announcement of Humanhood, the follow-up to 2022’s How Is It That I Should Look At The Stars. The project of Toronto musician Tamara Lindeman released the lead single “Neon Signs,” which was so wonderful that it topped our Best Songs Of The Week list. Now, she’s back with “Window.”

“Window” is accompanied by a music video directed by Philippe Léonard; Lindeman said it was “filmed on the island of Notre-Dame-des-Sept-Douleurs, Quebec late one night with battery powered projector, with many attempts to get that one perfect take. Philippe’s note to me was ‘you are the window.’” Watch below.

Humanhood is out 1/17/25 on Fat Possum.