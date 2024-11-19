Martha Stewart Reportedly Attends Godspeed You! Black Emperor Show, Disses Colin Stetson

News November 19, 2024 9:28 AM By Tom Breihan

It would appear that extremely famous lady Martha Stewart has mixed feelings about the intense instrumental artists on the Constellation Records roster. This past weekend, Stewart was in Charleston, South Carolina. So were Montreal post-rock greats Godspeed You! Black Emperor. The former was there to speak about her 100th cookbook in an event at the Gallard Center, and the latter were touring behind their new album “NO​ ​TITLE AS OF 13 FEBRUARY 2024 28​,​340 DEAD”. It’s hard to verify this kind of thing, but according to a couple of posts from the show, Martha Stewart went to see GY!BE, and she was up near the front of the stage for the whole gig.

Also, Stewart apparently once went to see Mick Barr from the experimental black metal band Krallice?

The show that Martha Stewart reportedly saw was the final date of GY!BE’s tour with Alan Sparhawk, which had to be curtailed because of “a band health situation.” It’s good that she saw them when she had the chance.

But Martha Stewart’s warm feelings apparently do not extend to the work of abstract saxophonist and Godspeed labelmate Colin Stetson. Stewart is the subject of the recent Netflix documentary Martha, and she evidently had some issues with the film. One of those issues had to do with Colin Stetson’s score, which she dismisses as “some lousy classical score.” Instead, she wanted someone like her longtime friend and occasional co-star Snoop Dogg to score the film.

A few weeks ago, Stewart told The New York Times, “I said to RJ [Culter, the director], ‘An essential part of the film is that you play rap music.’ Dr. Dre will probably score it, or Snoop or Fredwreck. I said, ‘I want that music.’ And then he gets some lousy classical score in there, which has nothing to do with me.” Cutler did add Snoop Dogg’s “Beautiful” to the end credits after Stewart saw an early cut.

