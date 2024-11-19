Watch Primal Scream Cover Lana Del Rey

Personally, I would rather watch Lana Del Rey covering Primal Scream. Del Rey doing a languid breakbeat version of “Movin’ On Up”? Could be pretty good! But that’s not what we got. Instead, we got Bobby Gillespie asking up when it’s gonna be his tuuuuuurn. Could be worse!

Primal Scream, the Scottish dance-rock forefathers, released their new album Come Ahead last week. A part of that LP’s promotional rollout, the band made did a recent Couch Session for Jo Whiley’s BBC Radio show. They gave a live-in-studio performance, and that performance included a vaguely glam-rock take on “Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd,” the title track from Lana Del Rey’s 2023 album. Bobby Gillespie had gospel-style backup singers behind him, so he didn’t have to try to hit those notes on his own, which is fortunate. Check out a clip of that cover below.

You can hear Primal Scream’s full cover by heading over here and skipping to the 1:2:15 mark. Come Ahead is out now on BMG.