Well, this is cool! When R.E.M. released their classic album Automatic For The People in 1992, they were not exactly in the business of writing straightforward, heart-swelling power ballads. Their single “Everybody Hurts” might be the most straightforward song in the band’s long history. When they wrote it, R.E.M. attempted to channel the classic Stax Records soul that they loved. Now, one of the all-time greats of that Southern soul sound has shared his own version of “Everybody Hurts.”

The 78-year-old Reverend Al Green is one of the greatest singers in the history of American popular music, and he doesn’t put out too many records these days. Last year, however, Green shared his version of Lou Reed’s “Perfect Day.” Now, Green has released his own heartfelt, gospel-inflected cover of “Everybody Hurts.” You can hear the age in his voice, and he gives the song new emotional shades and textures.

On Twitter, Green says, “Recording ‘Everybody Hurts,’ I could really feel the heaviness of the song, and I wanted to inject a little touch of hope and light into it. There’s always a presence of light that can break through those times of darkness.” Below, listen to Al Green’s “Everybody Hurts” cover and watch the video for the R.E.M. original.

Al Green’s take on “Everybody Hurts” is out now on Fat Possum. Stereogum once put out its own Automatic For The People tribute album, and we’ll have more to say about a different song from that R.E.M. record tomorrow.