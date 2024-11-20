From Horse Jumper Of Love’s sprawling Disaster Trick to Shower Curtain’s poignant words from a wishing well, it’s been a good year for fuzzy guitars. Now, Oklahoma City’s some fear are here to offer their distorted tunes with their eponymous debut album. The band previously released “Worm” and “Skin I Can’t Peel,” and on Friday (Nov. 15) they unveiled “The Road.”

“I wanted ‘The Road’ to be the heaviest song on the album based on the subject matter,” bandleader Branden Palesano said. “It’s about someone in my past doing something so irredeemable, even though the patterns were there and I should’ve seen it coming, and feeling betrayed by them.”

some fear began in 2021 with Palesano sharing demos on Bandcamp. Since then, it’s become a full band with fellow members Ray Morgan, Lennon Bramlett, and James Tunell. Check out “The Road” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Worm”

02 “Skin I Can’t Peel”

03 “The Road”

04 “Wake Up”

05 “Let It Go”

06 “Game”

07 “Some Fear”

08 “The Faucet Does All The Crying”

some fear is out 1/16 on Rite Field. Pre-order it here.