Victoria Winter started her band Shower Curtain in 2018. Back then, it was a one-woman solo project based in Curitiba, Brazil. Now, Shower Curtain are based in Brooklyn, and they’re a full-on four-piece rock band, with members of Crate, Punchlove, and Fasting backing Winter up. Shower Curtain have already put out a couple of DIY EPs, and we posted their 2023 single “Edgar” and their Terraplana collab “meus passos.” Today, Shower Curtain have announce their full-length debut.

Victoria Winter and Shower Curtain singer/guitarist Ethan Williams produced the band’s album words from a wishing well together. “Edgar” is on the album, and so is the new single “wish u well.” It’s a fuzzy, disconsolate churn that nails certain things about ’90s indie rock that plenty of present-day revivalists can’t quite capture. Here’s what Winter says about the song:

“wish u well” is about the feeling of having the rug swept from underneath you. In a lot of ways, I think this song is a lot of what my teenage self wished the project could create. That vision has long changed, and I am definitely aware of this song not having the more shoegaze and heavier grunge elements that represent the project’s new phase and is more similar to the old phase of Shower Curtain. Yet I still think its production is unmatched and next level between Ethan and I.

Below, check out the Trevor Scholl-directed “wish u well” video and the new album’s tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 “benadryl man”

02 “wish u well”

03 “take me home”

04 “you’re like me”

05 “tell u (interlude)”

06 “bedbugs”

07 “starpower”

08 “put me on a shelf”

09 “edgar”

words from a wishing well is out 10/18 on Angel Tapes/Fire Talk.