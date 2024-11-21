Over the past couple of months, Amber Mark generously offered us the songs “Won’t Cry” and “Sink In.” Turns out they’re a part of a new EP titled Loosies, which arrives this Friday (Nov. 22). Today, the genre-bending singer is releasing the sultry new single “Wait So Yeah.”

“As I’ve been working on so much music for the next album, this mini project just started coming together,” Mark explained. “It’s loose, sweaty, and a little dance-floor. Mainly made at home by myself and with a few of my friends. The rest is coming, but this is a little thank you to anyone who’s waiting for being so patient.”

Hear “Wait So Yeah” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Destiny’s Child”

02 “Won’t Cry”

03 “City Starlight”

04 “Sink In”

05 “Wait So Yeah”

06 “Stop Calling Me”

07 “A Little More”

Loosies is out 11/22 on PMR / Interscope Records.