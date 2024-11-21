Queer, the forthcoming William S. Burroughs adaptation with Daniel Craig and Drew Starkey, is about to be the second film this year from director Luca Guadagnino, and it’ll also be the second to feature a score from Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, the Nine Inch Nails bandmates who are now probably the best film-score composers currently working. Back in the springtime, we got the Reznor/Ross score for Challengers, and that shit goes incredibly hard. Those two also did the Queer soundtrack, and it’ll include a collaboration with singer-songwriter Omar Apollo that we get to hear today.

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross produced “Te Maldigo,” Omar Apollo’s new song for the Queer soundtrack, but you can’t hear any Nine Inch Nails in it at all. Instead, it’s a tender acoustic Spanish-language love song — the first that Apollo has written entirely in Spanish in the past few years. (The title is Spanish for “I Curse You.”) It’s pretty, and it really shows off Apollo’s voice.

Omar Apollo makes his acting debut in Queer. Luca Guadagnino directed the dramatic and choreography-heavy “Te Maldigo” video, and it stars Apollo as his his character from the movie. Check it out below.

Queer arrives in theaters 11/27.