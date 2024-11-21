Posthumous Mac Miller Album Balloonerism Announced

Mac Miller was sitting on a lot of unreleased music when he died unexpectedly at 26 in 2018. We’ve heard a bit of it in the form of some one-off tracks, some Madlib sets, and the 2020 album Circles, which was a companion piece to his final LP Swimming. Today, the rapper’s family has announced another posthumous album called Balloonerism, slated for release the Friday before what would’ve been his 33rd birthday.

Balloonerism was recorded about a decade ago, and rips of it have floated around online for a while now. Apparently, Mac, whose real name is Malcolm McCormick, insisted on releasing it someday, even after he shelved it. His family explains: