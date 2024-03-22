Hear Mac Miller’s Previously Unreleased “The Quest”

New Music March 22, 2024 10:01 AM By Tom Breihan

Hear Mac Miller’s Previously Unreleased “The Quest”

New Music March 22, 2024 10:01 AM By Tom Breihan

It’s been nearly six years since Mac Miller died of an accidental overdose; the rapper/producer would’ve turned 32 in January. Since Miller’s passing, a lot of his previously unreleased music music has come out, including the posthumous album Circles. But there’s still a lot of Mac Miller music that we haven’t heard, including the full album that Miller reportedly recorded with Madlib. Today, we get another track.

The newly released track “The Quest” actually came out last year, but it was only available on vinyl editions of the 10th-anniversary reissue of Miller’s 2013 album Watching Movies With The Sound Off. Today, the song gets a proper streaming-service release. It’s a mellow, contemplative track. Miller produced it under his Larry Fisherman alias, and he built it on a sample of “Phone Call,” from Jon Brion’s Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind score. Brion gets a co-writer credit.

Mac Miller was a great admirer of Jon Brion, and the two worked together on Circles; Brion finished work on the LP after Miller’s passing. I suppose it’s also worth nothing that Miller’s ex-girlfriend Ariana Grande just came out with the new album eternal sunshine. Maybe they watched that movie together with the sound on. Listen below.

