Stream Red Hot’s TRAИƧA Comp Feat. Adrianne Lenker, Fleet Foxes, Grouper, Clairo, & More

A couple of months ago, Red Hot announced the stacked TRAИƧA compilation. “Young Lion,” Sade’s first new song in six years, was released as an advance single, along with Lauren Auder + Wendy & Lisa of the Revolution covering Prince’s “I Would Die 4 U,” Sam Smith reimagining “Ever New” with Beverly Glenn-Copeland, and more. Now, the full 46-track comp is finally out.

TRAИƧA also has original songs, covers, and features from Jeff Tweedy, Perfume Genius, Clairo, Allison Russell, Faye Webster, Sam Smith, Lightning Bug, Sharon Van Etten, Kelela, Babehoven, Fleet Foxes, Moses Sumney, Alan Sparhawk, Laura Jane Grace, Lomelda, Yaya Bey, Kara Jackson, Ezra Furman, Cassandra Jenkins, Bartees Strange, Helado Negro, Moor Mother, Frankie Cosmos, Bill Callahan, Christian Lee Hutson, Gia Margaret, Caroline Rose, Hand Habits, claire rousay, and many more. Profits are donated to LGTBQ+ organizations. Stream it below.



