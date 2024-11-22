Kesha Sparks Backlash For Speculated Use Of AI For “Delusional” Artwork

November 21, 2024 By Danielle Chelosky

A couple of months ago, Tears For Fears were called out for AI-generated artwork for their new album Songs For A Nervous Planet. Now, Kesha is the latest artist to catch heat for that very issue.

The pop star — who has been riding the high of “Joyride,” her first song since being freed from Dr. Luke’s Kemosabe Records — announced a new single called “Delusional” out next Friday (Nov. 29). The artwork (as shown above) depicts a pile of handbags with the track title spray painted on each one, except it’s spelled wrong and has that vacant, cartoonish look that AI-generated art has (you know what I’m talking about). Her fans are not happy about this and are requesting her to instead commission an artist. She has not yet addressed the situation.

Kesha also unveiled the “Joyride” music video on Wednesday (Nov. 20). Watch below.

