Charli XCX Announces Brat Arena Shows

News November 22, 2024 10:40 AM By Rachel Brodsky

It was rumored, and now confirmed: Charli XCX will in fact launch a BRAT arena tour next spring. Beginning in late April 2025, the US tour will roll through Austin, Minneapolis, Rosemont, and Brooklyn (for two dates). That’s only a few shows, but frankly I wouldn’t be surprised if they added more dates due to demand. “BRAT 2025 ARENA TOUR LFG!” Charli announced on Instagram this morning. “Sign up for presale access by monday at 10am et at https://livemu.sc/charlixcx. see you sooooonnnnn angels ;)”

This was the next logical step for Charli between, oh, the overwhelming success of BRAT and BRAT Summer, her recent SNL gig (hosting and performing), a last-minute performance in Times Square in collaboration with H&M, a wave of 2025 Grammy noms, and next year’s Coachella set.

Check out the initial wave of dates below, which don’t include venues, but I bet those blanks will be filled in soon enough.

