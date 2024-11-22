In addition to being one of our 40 Best New Artists Of 2024, West Palm Beach rapper Bossman Dlow (Devante McCreary) has spent the last year circling the zeitgeist with a TikTok viral song (“Get In With Me”), a March mixtape (Mr Beat The Road), and a ton of collabs: Ciara’s “Run It Up,” Luh Tyler’s “2 Slippery,” and his own “Finesse” with GloRilla. Four months back Bossman Dlow released “PJ” with Lil Baby, and today the hot streak continues with “The Biggest Pt. 2,” which also has a video.

According to a press release, the upbeat and confident “The Biggest Pt. 2” marks the start of “a new era.” So we’ll just have to wait and see what that is. Watch and listen below.