Last week, Lil Nas X gave an official release to the Thomas Bangalter-produced single “Light Again!” after leaking it on Soundcloud months prior. Now, the rapper is back with “Need Dat Boy.”

“Light Again!” and “Need Dat Boy” come from Lil Nas X’s upcoming project Dreamboy, for which he recently shared a cinematic trailer. “Need Dat Boy” is an edgier, more angsty tune, breaching emo-rap territory before morphing into a skittish, upbeat excursion; it’s an interesting contrast from the purely pleasure-seeking “Light Again!” Listen below.