Lil Nas X – “Need Dat Boy”

New Music November 23, 2024 3:09 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Lil Nas X – “Need Dat Boy”

New Music November 23, 2024 3:09 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Last week, Lil Nas X gave an official release to the Thomas Bangalter-produced single “Light Again!” after leaking it on Soundcloud months prior. Now, the rapper is back with “Need Dat Boy.”

“Light Again!” and “Need Dat Boy” come from Lil Nas X’s upcoming project Dreamboy, for which he recently shared a cinematic trailer. “Need Dat Boy” is an edgier, more angsty tune, breaching emo-rap territory before morphing into a skittish, upbeat excursion; it’s an interesting contrast from the purely pleasure-seeking “Light Again!” Listen below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ☆dreamboy. (@lilnasx)

Danielle Chelosky Editor

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Bob Dylan Responds To Backup Dancer Who Says She Was Told Not To Make Eye Contact

3 days ago 0

Kendrick Lamar Releases Surprise Album GNX

2 days ago 0

Miley Cyrus Responds To Lawsuit Over “Flowers” Similarity To Bruno Mars Hit

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest