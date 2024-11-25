Disney’s Aerosmith Roller Coaster Will Now Be A Muppets Ride

Back in 1999, Disney’s Hollywood Studios — the Orlando theme park formerly known as MGM Studios, part of the sprawling Walt Disney World complex — launched an Aerosmith-themed rollercoaster. A quarter-century later, the Rock ‘N’ Roller Coaster is getting a rebrand.

As the Disney Parks Blog points out, the ride will retain its name but will soon be Muppets-themed. The change comes as the park’s current Muppets attraction, a show called Muppet*Vision 3D, will end to make room for a new Monsters Inc. area within the park.

In 2016, Steven Tyler’s “shocker” hand gesture was edited out of the video that plays while you wait in line to ride the Rock ‘N’ Roller Coaster. Talk of the Muppets taking over the coaster began to leak out last year when Jeff Yorkes, co-creator of “The Muppets Mayhem” on Disney+, revealed a ride tie-in was part of their pitch for the show.

It’s unclear whether the multiple sexual misconduct allegations against Tyler had anything to do with this change, but… probably? For what it’s worth, as someone whose family has taken multiple trips to Disney World, I greatly enjoy the Rock ‘N’ Roller Coaster, and I’m glad it’s going to be sticking around in less problematic form.