Bloc Party frontman Kele Okereke has been releasing a stream of singles leading up to the release of his new album The Singing Winds Pt. 3, which comes out in January. It’s the third installment in a series of LPs he’s calling The Elements. I guess it’s supposed to evoke air and wind and atmospheric forces of the like. Today he’s shared a single called “Kintsugi,” and like previous singles “It Wasn’t Meant To Be” and “Hometown Edge,” the instrumental is made up entirely of guitar. Check it out below.

The Singing Winds Pt. 3 is out 1/17.