These days, Bloc Party leader Kele Okereke splits his time between his band and his solo career. Bloc Party released their High Life EP last year, and they followed it a few months ago with the one-off single “Flirting Again.” Today, Kele announces that he’s got a new solo album called The Singing Winds Pt. 3 coming out early next year.

Since lockdown, Kele has been releasing a series of solo LPs that he’s dubbed The Elements. Earlier this year, he released The Flames Pt. 2, the second in that series, so The Singing Winds is obviously the third. The new LP includes “Hometown Edge,” which Kele released last month, and “It Wasn’t Meant To Be,” a new song about a breakup. Here’s what he says about the sensitive, skittering track:

Once the dust has settled, there might be the intention to be a grown up and achieve closure with the other party. But sometimes, even with the best will in the world, you can’t get past the fact that this person, who you once loved, has hurt you. It’s a song about anger concealed in pleasantries

Below, check out “It Wasn’t Meant To Be,” the new LP’s tracklist, and Kele’s dates for his 2025 solo tour.

TRACKLIST:

01 “It Wasn’t Meant To Be”

02 “The Arrangement”

03 “Libra Aquarius Gemini”

04 “Hometown Edge”

05 “Money Trouble”

06 “Day And Night”

07 “Breathless”

08 “The Legend Of Archie And Lilibet”

09 “Kintsugi”

10 “Born Under A Lightning Sky”

11 “Holy Work”

TOUR DATES:

2/12 – Glasgow, UK @ Oran Mor

2/13 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

2/14 – Nottingham, UK @ Rescue Rooms

2/15 – Manchester, UK @ Gorilla

2/19 – London, UK @ EartH Theatre

2/20 – Bristol, UK @ Thekla

2/21 – Oxford, UK @ O2 Academy 2

2/22 – Brighton, UK @ Brighton Dome Studio Theatre

The Singing Winds Pt. 3 is out 1/17.