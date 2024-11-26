Skeleten – “Bodys Chorus”

New Music November 25, 2024 7:56 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Skeleten – “Bodys Chorus”

Last month, Skeleten announced the new LP Mentalized. So far the project of Russ Fitzgibbon has shared the singles “Deep Scene,” “Love Enemy,” and “Viagra,” and now he’s back with the woozy “Bodys Chorus.”

“‘Bodys Chorus’ was a key point in discovering the sound and themes on the album,” Fitzgibbon explains, continuing:

Free the life force. Share space and movement. Say no to mentalization.

Wikipedia: Chorus is an audio effect that occurs when individual sounds with approximately the same time, and very similar pitches, converge… None of the constituent sounds are perceived as being out of tune. It is characteristic of sounds with a rich, shimmering quality that would be absent if the sound came from a single source.

Like that but with bodys (sic).

Listen below.

Mentalized is out 2/7 via 2MR/Astral People.

Danielle Chelosky Editor

