Sleaford Mods and Hot Chip, two UK acts with vastly different approaches, have teamed up for a new two-song benefit single that they recorded together at London’s famed Abbey Road studios. Those two collaborations, “Nom Nom Nom” and “Cat Burglar,” are out together on a new 7″ that raises money for Warchild.

As Brooklyn Vegan reports, Sleaford Mods and Hot Chip recorded these tracks together as part of Abbey Road’s Lock-In Sessions, and the cartoonish David Shrigley did the cover art for the single. Hot Chip’s Joe Goddard says, “Making these songs over the course of one day at Abbey Road was a great experience. We arrived without a plan but quickly began working together in a harmonious way, with lots of improvisation and very little ego. We are very grateful to Sleaford Mods for joining us and very proud of the result.”

Both songs could really only be Sleaford Mods/Hot Chip collaborations, and it’s very strange to hear Jason Williamson’s ranty bray bumping up against Alexis Taylor’s smooth falsetto. Hear both tracks below.

“Nom Nom Nom” b/w “Cat Burglar” is out now on Domino.