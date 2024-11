Papa M & Ryley Walker Share Surprise New Collaborative Songs

Last week, David Pajo released the latest Papa M album Ballads Of Harry Houdini. Earlier this year, the former Slint member teamed up with Mike Watt for a split, and now he joined forces with Ryley Walker for collaborative tunes.

“one” and “two” are lengthy, off-kilter instrumentals recorded by Jarvis Taveniere of Woods and Meneguar. “Very big deal, to me, personally. No bigger papa m fan than me,” Walker wrote on X. Listen below.

iiwii by Papa M/Ryley Walker