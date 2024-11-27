Louisville metallic hardcore insurgents Knocked Loose are living out a truly insane existence. Knocked Loose have been a big band in the heavy-music world since the pre-pandemic days, and they continue to get bigger even as their music gets more and more intense and abrasive. Right now, they’re first-time Grammy nominees, and they’re headlining next year’s Outbreak Fest in Manchester. Last night, they made their televised debut, and they made that shit count.

Knocked Loose were on Jimmy Kimmel Live last night. That alone is crazy. The band made it crazier. They played outdoors, on the show’s festival stage, which means that people got to mosh to them. They played in the pouring rain. They played with firepots going off at all the big moments. They weren’t just a hardcore band on TV; they were a hardcore band getting a chance to actually represent themselves on TV.

On the proper Kimmel show, the metal-adjacent internet cult star Poppy joined Knocked Loose onstage, and they blasted through their bruising, damaging, Grammy-nominated collab “Suffocate.” With the rain coming down and the fire shooting up, it looked and sounded unbelievably dramatic. Watch that below.

While they were out on that Kimmel festival stage, Knocked Loose played a five-song, 16-minute set, and people stuck with them through the rain. The Kimmel people recorded that one, but the full video isn’t up yet. However, people in the crowd were there to document it, so you can watch fan footage of the whole thing below.

Knocked Loose’s album You Won’t Go Before You’re Supposed To is out now on Pure Noise.