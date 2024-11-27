I should’ve posted this track when it came out yesterday, but maybe it just took a few listens and a fun appreciation post from my homie Julianne Escobedo Shepherd over at Hearing Things to appreciate it. Or maybe the lull before a holiday weekend is jut the right time to hear a super-raunchy track with a foot-fetish streak. Either way, HiTech’s new song “Shadowrealm” is a good time, and you should hear it.

The trio HiTech represent Detroit ghettotech, the fast, jittery, and horny club-music subgenre that’s been a regional underground thing for decades. They’re signed to Loma Vista, and they’re playing next year’s Coachella, so there’s a push behind them. On the new single “Shadowrealm,” they team up with Bruiser Brigade affiliate Zelooperz, who I just saw on the recent Show Me The Body tour. That makes Zelooperz the one human link between HiTech and High Vis.

On “Shadowrealm,” Zelooperz and all three HiTech members get extremely raunchy over a fast, twitchy beat. It’s ridiculous and energetic, and it’s got a cool black-and-white video, directed by IGoByCy, that matches the track’s energy. Check it out below.

“Shadowrealm” is out now on Loma Vista.