Nine Inch Nails Pick Their Letterboxd Four

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for GQ

November 28, 2024 By Chris DeVille

Letterboxd brought its Four Favorites series to the red carpet at the Queer premiere, where cast and crew weighed in on their four favorite films. That included Nine Inch Nails members Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, who composed the Queer score.

Reznor’s picks were Taxi Driver, Blue Velvet, Titane, and Dead Ringers, citing the latter’s “incredible sense of dread from the first frame to the end” as a major inspiration for NIN. Ross overlapped with half of those, choosing Taxi Driver, Beverly Hills Cop, Blue Velvet, and Betty Blue. There were a lot of other insightful picks from other Queer affiliates, and you can see them all mixed into one quick TikTok clip below.

@letterboxd Four Favorites with the cast and crew of Queer. ✨ Queer is in select theaters this Wednesday and releases wide on December 13 via @a24 #fyp #foryou #film #movie #letterboxd #fourfavorites ♬ original sound – Letterboxd

