Today was Thanksgiving in America, and the festivities of course involved Charli XCX’s Brat (because in 2024, what doesn’t?). It was a holiday in the UK too: the date of Charli’s mega-gig in London. At the O2 Arena, the pop star put on a star-studded performance celebrating her dominant year.<1--more-->

It was a guest-heavy event from the start, as Shygirl joined Charli for the opening “365.” Later, during the encore, Caroline Polachek emerged to do the remix of “Everything Is Romantic” (my dark horse choice for the best track on the Brat remix album) and Polachek’s own “Welcome To My Island.” Then Robyn and Yung Lean came out for the “360” remix, followed by Robyn’s classic “Dancing On My Own.”

The most noteworthy moment, though, may have been during “Apple” early on. “Apple” was co-produced by Charli’s boyfriend, the 1975 drummer George Daniel, who for months has made a big thing out of not doing the song’s viral TikTok dance. He finally relented onstage at O2. Check out footage of most of it below, along with the setlist via setlist.fm.

Charli xcx and Caroline Polachek performing Everything is romantic for the first time at Charli’s show in London! 💚 pic.twitter.com/VIf9BNET0B — xcx source (@xcxsource) November 28, 2024

robyn yung lean & charliiii pic.twitter.com/vZIKDsHms6 — brook (@inholyflux_) November 28, 2024

Robyn sings “Dancing on My Own” at Charli XCX’s London show. pic.twitter.com/u3VBrRb9o2 — Variety (@Variety) November 28, 2024

George finally did the Apple dance! 💚 pic.twitter.com/YYi96kyahV — xcx source (@xcxsource) November 28, 2024

SETLIST:

“365 featuring shygirl” (with Shygirl)

“360”

“Von dutch”

“Rewind”

“I might say something stupid (Remix intro)”

“Club classics”

“Unlock It”

“Talk talk”

“Apple”

“So I”

“So I featuring a.g. cook”

“Spring breakers”

“Girl, so confusing featuring lorde”

“Everything is romantic featuring caroline polachek”

“Everything is romantic”

“Speed Drive”

“Sympathy is a knife”

“Guess featuring Billie Eilish”

“365”

ENCORE:

“party 4 u”

“Vroom Vroom”

“Everything is romantic featuring caroline polachek” (with Caroline Polachek) (Live debut)

“Welcome to My Island (George Daniel Remix)” (with Caroline Polachek)

“360 featuring robyn and yung lean” (with Robyn and Yung Lean)

“Dancing on My Own” (with Robyn)

“Track 10”

“I Love It”