Back in September, MUNA did a cover of Chappell Roan’s “Good Luck, Babe!” while filling in for the singer at All Things Go, turning the ’80s-inspired synth tune into a laid-back acoustic cover. Katie Gavin must like doing that sort of thing. The MUNA singer is currently promoting her debut solo album, and during a recent visit to the SiriusXM studio, she did an slowed-down, acoustic cover of Madonna’s “Like A Prayer.” Listen below.