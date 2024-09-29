MUNA Cover “Good Luck, Babe!” While Filling In For Chappell Roan At All Things Go

Last Friday, one day before she was scheduled to perform at Maryland’s All Things Go and their inaugural New York edition, Chappell Roan dropped out saying she needed “a few days to prioritize [her] health.” MUNA took her place Saturday night, and they paid homage to her with an acoustic cover of “Good Luck, Babe!”

Roan received some flack last week after refusing to endorse a presidential candidate, citing issues in both major political parties. MUNA have backed up Roan’s statements before, and while she was absent from All Things Go, the band took her words a step further. Singer Katie Gavin told the crowd:

We’re terrified by the way that an anti-queer and anti-trans attitude has manifested itself in our current political climate. But on top of this, we want abolition. We want the wellbeing of people, animals, and land to be prioritized over the wellbeing of the global market. And we want total disarmament and world peace now. And there should be nothing fucking controversial about saying that! So before we play this song, we just wanna say, fuck fascism…and very importantly, we continue to say: Free, free Palestine!

Along with their rendition of “Good Luck, Babe!,” MUNA covered Vanessa Carlton’s 2002 stone-cold classic “A Thousand Miles.” They also brought out Lucy Dacus to sing Phoebe Bridgers’ verse in “Silk Chiffon.” Looks fun. See some clips from the audience below.

SETLIST:

“What I Want”

“Number One Fan”

“Solid”

“Stayaway”

“Runner’s High”

“No Idea”

“Good Luck, Babe!” (Chappell Roan Cover) (Acoustic)

“Kind of Girl (Acoustic)”

“Taken”

“Home By Now”

“Anything But Me”

“A Thousand Miles” (Vanessa Carlton Cover)

“One That Got Away”

“I Know A Place”

“Silk Chiffon” (With Lucy Dacus)