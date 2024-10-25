Today, MUNA singer Katie Gavin has released her debut solo album, What A Relief, via Phoebe Bridgers’ Saddest Factory Records, which is exciting for us and everyone involved. To celebrate, Gavin has shared one more album single, “As Good As It Gets,” which features Mitski. This one follows previously released singles “Casual Drug Use,” “Aftertaste,” and “Inconsolable.”

The ruminative “As Good As It Gets” also has a music video featuring both singers and direction by Alexa Viscius. Over simple guitar chords, Gavin wonders aloud whether an almost-good-enough relationship will satisfy in the long run. “Do I disappoint you? / Am I not what I seemed?/ I get disappointed, too/ When love is not what I dreamed.”

Listen and watch below, where you can also stream the whole new album if you’d like.

<a href="https://katiegavin.bandcamp.com/album/what-a-relief">What A Relief by Katie Gavin</a>

What A Relief is out now via Saddest Factory Records.