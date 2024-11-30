Watch Tokyo Police Club Play Their Farewell Show

In January, Tokyo Police Club announced they were breaking up. The beloved Toronto indie outfit shared a farewell single in March, along with final tour dates. Their last show took place on Friday (Nov. 29) in their hometown.

At History, the group savored their time onstage, performing a 29-song set. The encore included solo acoustic sets and short but emotional speeches. Below, watch clips from the night and see the setlist (as per setlist.fm).





SETLIST:

01 “Favourite Food”

02 “Favourite Colour”

03 “Breakneck Speed”

04 “Wait Up (Boots Of Danger)”

05 “Centennial”

06 “In A Cave”

07 “Juno”

08 “Sixties Remake”

09 “New Blues”

10 “Simple Dude”

11 “Pigs”

12 “Hang Your Heart”

13 “Hands Reversed”

14 “Gone”

15 “Bambi”

16 “Frankenstein”

17 “Nature Of The Experiment”

18 “Citizens Of Tomorrow”

19 “Listen To The Math”

20 “Tessellate”

21 “A Lesson In Crime”

22 “The Harrowing Adventures Of…”

23 “Ready To Win”

24 “Argentina (Parts I, II, III)”

25 “Hot Tonight”

26 “Box”

27 “Cheer It On”

28 “Your English Is Good”

29 “End Of A Spark”